Collingham cyclist raises funds for British heart Foundation in his wife’s honour

Collingham fundraiser Jamie Davis has cycled 100 miles to help treat deadly inherited heart conditions in his wife’s honour.

Jamie was one of 500 British Heart Foundation (BHF) Champions who completed The Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100.

He took on the challenge because his wife, Katie, suffers from a congenital heart condition called right ventricular dysplasia, a rare disease of the heart muscle.

Now 31, Katie was diagnosed at the age of 26, after suffering black outs as a teenager and young adult. She suffered a cardiac arrest when pregnant with her daughter but, thankfully, she had been fitted with an ICD which saved her life and the life of her baby.

Jamie said: “Taking on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 was a truly phenomenal experience. The sense of comradery amongst the cyclists was so uplifting, especially up the more difficult hills, and I loved spotting the red jerseys of other BHF riders along the way. I was pretty tired towards the end but the incredible views of London and the excitement coming from the crowds made for an exhilarating atmosphere which carried me across the finish line. It feels amazing to know that all of my fundraising efforts and the time and commitment that went into my training will help the BHF to beat heartbreak from inherited heart conditions.”

The British Heart Foundation was RideLondon 100’s 2019 charity partner and the 500 cyclists helped to raise an incredible £250,000.

The money raised by Team BHF will go to the Miles Frost Fund, in association with the BHF, to raise money towards research and treatment for inherited heart conditions.

Liam O’Reilly, programme lead at the BHF, added: “We’re so grateful to Jamie and the tremendous fleet of British Heart Foundation riders who have travelled from different corners of the country to be here today. By coming together and completing the challenge, one push at a time, they’ve raised an astounding £250,000. Thanks to the will and dedication of each and every BHF champion we will be able to fund the rollout of even more genetic testing for families at risk of inherited heart conditions.”