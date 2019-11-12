The Coca Cola Christmas truck is coming to Leeds:  Here's everything you need to know

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is heading to Leeds. PIC: James Hardisty

The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is heading to Leeds in November.

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck coming to Leeds?

On Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23, at the White Rose Shopping Centre and on Wednesday, November 27 at Asda at the Owlcotes Centre in Pudsey.

It is scheduled to be at both the White Rose and Asda Pudsey from 12pm until 7pm.

What happens at the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visit?

People get very, very excited! The truck is decorated with more than 8,000 sparkling twinkling lights and the ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle is played. Supermarket car parks and other not-so-glamorous locations are transformed into a glittering winter wonderland and cheery promo staff hand out free mini cans of Coca-Cola or Diet Coke.

Does the Coca-Cola Christmas truck help raise money for charity?

This year, Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis - the national homelessness charity. Coca-Cola will donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour, with funds going to Crisis to help people out of homelessness.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.

“Whilst Christmas is a moment of celebration, it’s also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season. So, we’re really pleased to partner with Crisis and whilst guests at the tour enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola zero sugar, when they recycle their can, they’ll be helping to support an amazing charity.”

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive at Crisis, said: “Everyone in our society should have a safe and secure home. But right now, many people are denied this basic human need. None of us should be facing the prospect of a Christmas without a home.