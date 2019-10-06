Clock ticking for Ferrybridge power station cooling towers as demolition day draws near

The clock is ticking for four cooling towers at the redundant Ferrybridge power station, which has dominated the landscape for decades.

The towers will be reduced to a pile of rubble on Sunday during a series of explosions taking just 12 seconds. It will be an awesome spectacle for onlookers but so distracting that airline pilots flying into Leeds Bradford Airport are being warned.

Read more: Airline pilots warned as four more Ferrybridge cooling towers in Yorkshire to be demolished



Large crowds are expected to witness it, while more than 140 people will be evacuated from their homes.

Traffic will also be temporarily brought to a halt on the M62, A1 and A162.

The exact time that veteran explosives engineer Dick Green will press the trigger – it is a handheld device these days – will not be disclosed.

However, those living in the 328 yard (300 metre) exclusion zone will be asked to leave their homes from around 9am.

Also in news: Leeds sex attacker who struck in victim's own bedroom is jailed