Claim made for £1million lottery prize in East Yorkshire

Have your say

A claim has been made in East Yorkshire for a £1million lottery prize from a March draw.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, today announced that a claim has been made in relation to the £1,000,000 prize from the Lotto draw on March 6th, 2019.

The ticket was bought in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The claim is currently going through the process of validation, Camelot confirmed.

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.