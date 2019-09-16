Cirque du Soleil acrobatic ice spectacular Crystal is heading to Yorkshire: Here's how to get tickets

Cirque du Soleil is gliding into Yorkshire in spring 2020 with its coolest arena show yet.

Crystal is a one of a kind arena show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where stunning skating combined with jaw dropping acrobatic feats defy the imagination.

PIC: Matt Beard

The debut UK tour of Crystal kicks off in Yorkshire with three dates at Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena on March 6, 2020 (8pm), March 7 (4pm and 8pm) and March 8 (1pm)

The show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colourful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

The international cast of Crystal features 43 artists, plus more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.

Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd original creation since 1984. Since its inception, the company has brought wonder and delight to more than 200 million spectators in more than 450 cities on six continents.

General tickets for Crystal will be on-sale for all UK arena shows on Friday, September 20 at 9am. Tickets are available for purchase online at: www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal or www.livenation.co.uk