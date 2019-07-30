Chocolate workshops in Leeds for children this summer

Leeds's own Hotel Choclolat is hosting workshops for children dedicated to the sweet treat throughout the summer holidays.

Workshops at the Trinity Leeds chocolate metropolis will run every Wednesday at 10am throughout the summer holidays, with no pre-booking necessary.

The event includes a free child’s drink - either a hot chocolate or a chocolate shake - and begins with chocolate training where children can learn how chocolate is made, followed by a tasting.

Samuel Long, general manager at Hotel Chocolat, Leeds, said: “As we are the School of Chocolate, it seemed only natural for us to get involved with our very own Summer Holiday event.

“Rather than having a traditional summer break, we’ve decided to open our school more over the summer because we know everyone wants to come and learn about chocolate whilst trying some of their favourites.”

Amy Horwood, event manager at Hotel Chocolat, Leeds, said: “We wanted to extend our events to allow parents to come and do something different with their children, whilst also enjoying some sit down time with a coffee or hot chocolate.

“It’s a great excuse to spend time with your friends and their children too. Parents can watch their kids create their own chocolate masterpieces while our hosts lead the workshop, allowing the parents time to enjoy their own drinks and have a catch up with friends.”

* To take part, visit the venue at Trinity Leeds on Albion Street, where you will be shown to the dedicated events space upstairs which has been decorated in a summer fete theme.