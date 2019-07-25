Child Friendly Leeds Live 2019 - Everything you need to know

It's the annual Leeds event which aims to put a smile on the face of young children.

Child Friendly Leeds Live 2019 is being held on Wednesday, August 7, at Millennium Square.

It will be headlined by CBeebies’ Mr. Bloom & His Band with popular former CBeebies presenter Alex Winters returning as host.

Organised by Child Friendly Leeds this year’s event promises to be even better and will feature a ‘Greatest Showman’ circus performance, family rave mayhem with Boomchikkaboom, as well as fun, games and audience participation.

Families will also have the chance to participate in free activities around the square including face painting, Oxygen Freejumping, product making with LUSH, arts and crafts, sport, sensory play and much more on August 7, which is also National Play Day.

CFL Live is made up of two separate, identical events and is for children aged 12 and under- all of which must be accompanied by an adult.

The first session will run from 10am to 12.30pm, and the second will run from 2pm until 4.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale priced at £5 per person per session, and can be purchased online at www.millsqleeds.com or from the city centre box office based at Leeds Town Hall (0113 376 0318). Babies aged 12 months and under go free.

Last year thousands of children and families attended the first ever CFL Live event, an idea from one of the winners of the ‘Making Leeds city centre more child friendly’ competition in 2017.

Will, who was 8 years old at the time of entering the competition, had the idea of a children’s festival in the city centre for younger children from all around the city to enjoy.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for children and families, said: “It was fantastic to see so many children and their families enjoying CFL Live last year and I am delighted that it is returning to Millennium Square for a second year. It’s great to see Will’s winning idea turn into an annual event – it really demonstrates our commitment to listening to the voices of children and young people across the city.

“Leeds is a vibrant city with lots to offer and having a summer children’s festival with live music and interactive activities at the heart of the city centre is a wonderful addition. We hope that by offering child friendly events such as CFL Live that families are encouraged to come and enjoy all that our great city of Leeds has to offer. This year’s event is set to be even better than last year, so I can’t wait to see what’s in store!”

Former CBeebies presenter and host of CFL Live, Alex Winters, added: “I am really excited to be returning to CFL Live for its second year. I can’t wait to sing, dance, play games and introduce the audience to the amazing Mr. Bloom & His Band – we are going to have a fantastic time. Get ready Leeds, we’re bringing the fun!!!”

Mr. Bloom said: “Me and my band are thrilled to be headlining at this year’s Child Friendly Leeds Live event on 7th August at Millennium Square. We love nothing more than getting everyone singing and dancing along with us and I know that we will have a ball!! Can’t wait to see you all there!!”

* For more information about CFL Live plus all the other events and activities for children and families taking place in the city centre this summer visit: www.childfriendlyleeds.co.uk