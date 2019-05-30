Child airlifted to hospital after 'falling from rollercoaster' at Lightwater Valley theme park

Have your say

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after reports of falling from the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that boy's condition is "not believed to be life-threatening." Yorkshire Air Ambulance said the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified."

Further updates to follow.