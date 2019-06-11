Chefs whip up a treat at the first Leeds Hotels and Venues Association academy

budding chefs have been cooking up a storm at the first Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA) Chef’s Academy.

The six-week training programme - which was designed by Craig Robson, general manager at Malmaison and LHVA exec board member, in partnership with Leeds City College - saw ten commis chefs being put through their paces, with each session focusing on a key culinary skill.

The chefs turned their hands to butchery, preparing fish, international cooking, artisan bread and petit fours before using their new skills to create a four-course dinner for friends, family and colleagues at LCC Printworks Campus. The evening ended with a short presentation when each chef was gifted their own set of knives courtesy of Nisbets Catering Supplies.

Wayne Topley, chairman of LHVA said: “The success of the first LHVA Chef’s Academy is momentous for the association, Leeds City College and the hospitality industry in Leeds. It’s important that we have strong working relationships with the college and other higher education providers in order to inspire and encourage the talent of tomorrow to take up a career in hospitality.

“It has been great to have Fabrice Teston, programme manager for craft and innovation at Leeds City College so heavily involved, mentoring the chefs throughout the duration of the academy.

The participants have all been shortlisted for the Chef of the Year Award, which will be announced at the annual LHVA Awards ceremony at Leeds United Football Club on Thursday, June 27.