Charity turn VIPs for the day to launch new Leeds B&M store

A Leeds charity will be taking centre stage to officially unveil the latest B&M store in the city.

Saturday, August 3, will see the long awaited opening of B&M's new Kirkstall store on Savins Mill Way.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from, Mind Leeds, who will be taking centre stage at the official opening.

The charity helps local people recover from periods of poor mental health, and live life independently with their mental health condition through a variety of resources.

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

Store manager, Roger Mitchell, said: “The team at Mind Leeds really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

He added: “Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Saturday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former Dunnes store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created more than 50 new jobs for local people.