Charity headshave in Otley set to raise three times the money target

Three women who took part in a charity headshave after seeing their families blighted by cancer expect to have raised three times as much as their initial target.

Rachael Kerr, 39 and twin sister Emma Kerr, and friend Hazel Ashton, 38, went under the razors at a fundraising day at Otley Social Club last Saturday.

During: The sisters and their friend lose their locks.

They had hoped to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research but thanks to donations on the day, collection buckets, Gift Aid and money still coming, the final total is nearing the £3,000 mark.

After the event, Rachael said having her hair shaved off had been "liberating".

She said: "It went really, really well. On the day we managed to raise more than £1,000, plus money donated and since the event we have had more donations. It was amazing the amount of people that came to support us and people we wouldn't normally know."

The fundraiser was inspired by Hazel's mother's fight with cancer and the loss of the twin's uncle, Mick Kerr, 67, who used to run Kerr's Cars in Otley. He died in February this year and is the fourth family member the sisters have lost to cancer. Their aunt is still battling the disease.

After: The trio with their new look after the headshave last Saturday.

Rachael added that it turned into an emotional evening as they were watched by their father Brian, who has fought cancer over the years and the revelation that the sisters' aunt had cancer of the womb four years ago and battled it in secret.

She said: "Having our hair shaved off felt surreal but also liberating. The one thing that broke everyone was when my dad started sobbing and he never cries. After we had done it I got up to give him a cuddle and he sobbed. He was heartbroken but because he was so proud of us."

Another fundraising event is planned for September or October where Rachael intends to do a parachute jump in aid of Eckersley House which supports families of sick children being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.