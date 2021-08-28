Charity collecting goods for Afghan refugees as kind-hearted Leeds residents donate in droves

Vulnerable Citizen Support C.I.C - fronted by Hayden Lee - aims to help the most destitute people in society.

They provide food parcels to struggling individuals and families and assist in finding accommodation for anybody who needs it.

Their slogan is "Homeless Not Helpless".

In a a new initiative, the charity has started collecting donations for new mothers who have fled Afghanistan.

Speaking to the YEP, Hayden Lee said: "Our point in helping these guys is that they have just faced problems like death at first hand, lost family members, close friends & animals and with that in mind we need to ensure that they are welcoming and staying here is better than where they came from.

"Right now I'm proud as an organisation to be able to fulfil tummies and dreams to families in need by collecting and donating what we get to ensure they have a bright future."

Hayden and members of the charity travelled to Manchester to donate the items alongside John Shaw - who helps the homeless in the area.

The group also visited FC United football club - returning to Leeds with a full van of food parcels.

Hayden added: "We will take anything that can be used again, plus some clothes up to the age of five or six."