Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) reopened its flagship WiSE Owl Café last month at Boston Spa Village Hall, marking a welcome milestone in its pandemic recovery after a spirit sapping year for older people across its patch.

But now the charity says it needs to build a reserve list of volunteers willing to step in to help out at the venue, with a well-publicised rise in isolations across the UK and an uncertain winter potentially putting its opening hours under threat already.

Roles include taking orders and clearing tables but just being sociable is the main criteria say cafe bosses.

Volunteers are needed at the cafe which is central to the community.

“Obviously relevant experience is welcome, but really we’re just looking for anyone who doesn’t mind helping out with anything from taking orders to clearing tables. All we really need is people who are sociable and don’t mind mucking in.

“The café is such a happy, cheerful place and we just want that piece of mind that we have a group of people we can call upon to keep it open over the next few weeks and months.”

The cafe is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 3pm. As well as catering for older people, the WiSE Owl Café is also open to young mums with pre-school children, dog walkers, cyclists and anyone else who would enjoy it.