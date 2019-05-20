Charity appeal for sponsorship

A Leeds charity which prevents homelessness is appealing to socially responsible organisations to help it celebrate its tenth anniversary

Turning Lives Around established Clean Start in 2009 to provide a step back into employment for some of the most marginalised people in society.

Originally providing a deep cleaning service for local authorities, charities and those on low incomes, it now employs nine people and offers de-hoarding, decorating and household repairs.

Working from its Beeston base Clean Start tackles the jobs that most commercial cleaners won’t because they are too dirty, tough or not financially lucrative enough.

As well as winning contracts in Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford, it has also ensured many vulnerable people remain in their own homes and proved itself a reliable partner for charities whose clients need help, but cannot afford commercial rates.

As it looks to the next decade it is now appealing to West Yorkshire businesses for support.

“As well as employing more people we have bought two vans,” explained Amanda Lister, Clean Start manager.

“Clean Start would like to partner with businesses with a strong community ethos to help sponsor them. In return for financial backing we will advertise their brand and put the logo on the vans as they drive around West Yorkshire supporting our clients.”

Contact Amanda on 0113 276 0616, or email alister@turninglivesaround.co.uk.