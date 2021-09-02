Chairman of Pudsey Juniors "delighted" as plans to level sloped football pitch approved

Pudsey Juniors Football Club made the application to improve the pitch to the rear end of Queens Park in the town.

The club is now set to re-grade and level the existing football pitch, which currently sits on a slope.

A trio of storage units have also been approved - one of which will be used by the club to store equipment, the second as a base to maintain the pitches and a third welfare unit which will contain food facilities and a toilet.

Pudsey Juniors plans have been successful

The application was first made in May according to the planning website.

The club has been coaching youngsters through to open age for more than 40 years in Pudsey.

Approving the planning application a planning officer said: "The proposals are not considered to have a significant detrimental impact on neighbouring residential amenity nor the character or appearance of the Pudsey Conservation Area.”

Chairman of the club, Ian Dent, told the YEP he was "delighted" their application had been approved.

Mr Dent added: "Given a history that spans over 50 years, our aim is to provide football for the youngsters of Pudsey for at least the next 50 years!

"With the help of The Football Federation and Leeds City Council our next objective is to raise the capital to do this.

"Due to the world wide pandemic, costs have risen recently so we do have a shortfall, but we are confident this is surmountable and we will be able to welcome even more players to our great club."

Pudsey Councillor Simon Seary has also been instrumental in helping the club to be successful in their application.

In a statement given to the YEP, he said: "The approval of planning application is the first step in making improvements for junior Football provision in Pudsey.