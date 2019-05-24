Celebrity manager organises charity supercar event in Leeds in memory of friend and Love Island star Sophie Gradon

A celebrity tour manager is organising a fundraising supercar meet in Leeds in memory of Sophie Gradon who appeared in the second series of Love Island.

Miss Gradon sadly took her own life in June 2018.

Celebrity tour manager Jason Holman, who was long term friends with Miss Gradon and lso worked with Mike Thalassitis from Love Island who also died by suicide in March this year.

Mr Holman has organised a "Supercars and Coffee" fundraising event which will take place on Sunday, June 9.

Over 60 member of Leeds Supercar Meet will gather at SRS Automotive in Baildon for the event.

Mr Holman, a celebrity tour manager by trade, has personal experience of losing friends and clients to suicide which is why he has chosen to support local mental health charity Leeds Mind.

He said: “In December 2017 a friend of mine, model Simone Linsell died by suicide, one of the most beautiful women I have ever met who just couldn’t cope any longer and this really shook everybody in the entertainment industry.

"After a two-week tour in March of 2018, where great fun and laughter was had, actor Verne Troyer went back to his home of LA and a few weeks later he left us.

This really had an enormous impact on me personally, we had worked together for seven years and become good friends over that time.”

Gemma Green of Leeds Mind added: “Suicide is sadly a common theme in the public eye and Jason’s motivation and passion for this event is clearly fuelled by his own personal experiences.

"We are proud to be the beneficiary of this special and unique event and can’t thank Jason and all involved enough.”

Cars will include Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin plus many more.

The Police Interceptors will also be making an appearance and filming at the event which will feature on the Channel 5 show.

A raffle will be held with prizes including a genuine Maserati aluminium cast wall sign, two tickets to a show of your choice at the Leeds First Direct Arena, a two night stay at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, a detailing package from SRS Automotive to the value of £1500, two passes to the British CT with Alex Toth-Jones, plus many more.

The event is also being supported by Leeds Supercar Meet partners “The Cannonball Run Europe" who will be bringing their McLaren 720s on the day to display.

Gates open 8.30am (Supercar convoy arrives 8.15am).

Entrance is free, however donations on the gate to Leeds Mind are gratefully appreciated.

For further info please visit: www.leedssupercarmeet.co.uk.

If you cannot make it to the event donations can also be made via this Just Giving Page.