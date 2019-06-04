Celebrity football match raises £4,000 in memory of Leeds United fan who died of cancer

A team of celebrities including This is England star Thomas Turgoose took part in the latest charity football match in memory of a Leeds United fan who died of cancer.

Leeds supporter Darren Powell, of Wakefield, travelled to United’s home and away matches with his best friend Michael Kew, before he lost his cancer battle aged 40 in April 2015.

Ex-Sunderland player Neil Wainwright pictured at the charity match.

After his friend’s death, Mr Powell, 33, vowed to raise a total of £100,000 for charities in Mr Kew’s memory.

He has since organised six charity football matches involving his team - The Kews - to fundraise for various charities.

The Kews played the Once Upon a Smile charity team - run by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller - on Sunday June 2 at Ossett United’s Ingfield Stadium in Ossett, Wakefield.

More than 1,300 people turned out to watch the game, which raised more than £4,000 to be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Once Upon a Smile.



Stars on the pitch included actor Thomas Turgoose of This is England fame, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Dan Jillings and Waterloo Road actor Reece Douglas

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Dan Jillings

Ex-Burnley and Bolton manager Owen Coyle also payed along with former Sunderland player Neil Wainwright.

Darren Powell said "It was a fantastic day with a great attendance. I just want to thank people again for all their support."