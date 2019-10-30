Celebrate city's achievements with the annual Leeds Sports Awards

From professional clubs to grass-roots projects achievements, the contributions of coaches, backroom staff, athletes and volunteers throughout 2019 will be recognised.

The event has become one of the highlights of the sporting calendar and this year there has been plenty to shout about.

Leeds has seen spectacular scenes at Emerald Headingley Stadium during the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and the Cycling World Road Racing Championships to name but a few.

The launch of the Leeds Sports Awards. Back row: Andy Henderson - Athletics Head Coach (Leeds Beckett) Tom Bishop British Triathlete Peter Smith Chair of Sport Leeds Dan Hardy Head of Rugby (Leeds City College) Ryan Grant Head of Marketing (Leeds City College) Front Row: Gary Hetherington Chief Executive, Leeds Rhinos Sally Nickson Vice Chair of Sport Leeds Andrew Cooper Chief Executive (LeedsBid) Andy Dawson - Commercial Director, YCCC Councillor Mohammed Rafique - Executive Member for Environment and Active Lifestyles, Leeds City Council Dr Andi Drake - Race Walking & Athletics Coach (Leeds Beckett)

The 17th annual Leeds Sports Awards will be held at the first direct arena on Thursday February 27 and another record attendance is expected in what will be the fourth consecutive year the event has been held at the arena.

Organisers say they are looking forward to welcoming a range of individuals from all levels of sport, including a number of those who will be looking ahead to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.

Peter Smith, Chair of Sport Leeds said: “In 2019 Leeds has played host to some top world class events with the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and the Cycling World Road Racing Championships being just some of the highlights for the city.

"The achievements of Leeds’ athletes on a national and international level also continues to raise the profile of Leeds as a sporting city. The Leeds Sports Awards will take a look back at the many successes throughout 2019, which is sure to make for an unmissable event.”

Sport Leeds are excited to announce that the awards will be supported by many key sponsors including LeedsBID, Leeds City College and Leeds City Council.