CBeebies’ Mr Bloom and His Band to perform Greatest Showman circus feature at Leeds Millennium Square

Popular children's TV presenters and performers will turn out in Leeds during the summer holidays.

Tickets are now on sale for Child Friendly Leeds Live 2019, which will be headlined by CBeebies’ Mr. Bloom and His Band and former presenter Alex Winters returning as host.

What's happening?

Headline performances at Millennium Square from Mr. Bloom and His Band will feature a Greatest Showman circus feature, Family Rave Mayhem with Boomchikkaboom, plus fun, games and audience participation throughout from compere Alex Winters and Heart FM.

Children and their families will also have the chance to participate in free activities around the square including face painting, Oxygen Freejumping, product making with LUSH, arts and crafts, sport, sensory play and much more.

When is it and who's it for?

CFL Live is made up of two events on Wednesday August 7 and is for children aged 12 and under.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The first session will run from 10am to 12.30pm, and the second will run from 2pm until 4.30pm.

How much?

Tickets cost £5 per person per session, and can be purchased online at www.millsqleeds.com or from the City Centre Box Office based at Leeds Town Hall (0113 376 0318).

Babies aged 12 months and under go free.

What's being said about it?

Coun Fiona Venner, executive member for children and families said: "It was fantastic to see so many children and their families enjoying CFL Live last year and I am delighted that it is returning to Millennium Square for a second year. It’s great to see Will’s winning idea turn into an annual event – it really demonstrates our commitment to listening to the voices of children and young people across the city.

"Leeds is a vibrant city with lots to offer and having a summer children’s festival with live music and interactive activities at the heart of the city centre is a wonderful addition. We hope that by offering child friendly events such as CFL Live that families are encouraged to come and enjoy all that our great city of Leeds has to offer. This year’s event is set to be even better than last year, so I can’t wait to see what’s in store!"

Former CBeebies presenter and host of CFL Live, Alex Winters said: "I am really excited to be returning to CFL Live for its second year. I can’t wait to sing, dance, play games and introduce the audience to the amazing Mr. Bloom & His Band – we are going to have a fantastic time. Get ready Leeds, we’re bringing the fun."

Mr Bloom said: "We love nothing more than getting everyone singing and dancing along with us and I know that we will have a ball. Can’t wait to see you all there."