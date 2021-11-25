Cat saved by Leeds Facebook community after being dumped in black carrier bag finds new home

Leeds residents took to local forum Leedsplace after the cat was spotted outside Bramley Vets4Pets overnight early in November.

Head Veterinary Nurse Helga Wilson was tagged in the post and rushed to the vets early in order to rescue the cat.

The cat had been placed inside a plastic cat carrier with a bag wrapped around it.

The cat has made a full recovery cc Helga Wilson

Temperatures plummeted overnight and residents feared for the safety of the cat.

However, speaking to the YEP at the time, Helga confirmed the cat would be helped and "doesn't appear in too bad health".

Now, Helga has provided a positive update and said the cat has found a new home.

Helga said: "She is now fully healed and ready for a new home.

The cat suffered injuries before being rescued cc Helga Wilson

"She had three weeks of treatment including daily wound management and has undergone dental treatment to remove her rotten teeth.

"She is a lovely cat and has really come out of her shell.

"She will be going to Henry's Haven Cat Rescue to find her 'furever' home soon.

"We had so many kinds words and donations which helped to fund her treatment and we are thankful to all who donated."

Helga confirmed the cat has now been fostered and thanked the Leeds community.

Leeds residents also took to social media to thank Helga and the team.