Casting company launch urgent search for youngest Leeds babies 'for ITV drama'
A casting company are looking for Leeds youngest newborns for a 'continuing ITV drama'.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 15:20 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 15:21 pm
LB Casting posted the request on Facebook looking for newborn babies.
Babies must be younger than three days old and weigh between 6 and 8lb.
They must be Leeds based and be registered as soon as possible.
Filming is to start on Monday 28th October.
Anyone interested should email craig@lbcastingltd.co.uk with baby's full name, date of birth, current weight and two photos.
A full name, number and postcode should also be provided.