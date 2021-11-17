Kevin Balfour, 61, is an Orkney born Leeds United fan who works as a teacher at Papdale Primary School on the Scottish island.

Every year the primary seven class at Papdale come up with a fundraising idea in the build-up to Children in Need and with the very popular "Mr Balfour" due to retire this year it was suggested he wear fancy dress to school on Children in Need day (Friday, November 19).

The popular Mr Balfour at Papdale Primary School is hoping that his beloved Leeds United will win out in a competition to dress him up for Children in Need.

Just giving pages have been set up with the three fancy dress options: Leeds United kit, Giraffe and Ballerina. In the end the option with the most money wins.

"This year the theme was to dress me up as I am retiring." Mr Balfour explained "At the moment the ballerina is running away with it which I guess is to be expected but I am hoping the Leeds United fanbase will help me out and help make sure that Leeds win the competition."

Despite being Orkney born and bred Mr Balfour has been a Leeds fan most his life and while speaking to the YEP recalled the moment he fell in love with the whites.

"At 10-years old in 1970 Leeds played Celtic in the semi-final of the European Cup, lost both legs, but I knew then that I wanted Leeds to win." he said "It was like an epiphany, I knew I was a Leeds fan as a 10-year-old and it has only gotten stronger through the pain of relegations, the third tier in England and the financial mess."

The just giving page that raises the most money by 5pm on Thursday (November 18) will be the costume that Mr Balfour must wear.

The current standings have the ballerina streaking away with it on 500. Well ahead of the 60 for the Giraffe costume and 45 for the Leeds United kit.

To cast your vote click on the attached links: