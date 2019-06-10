Cardiac ward at Leeds Children’s Hospital welcomes special guest to celebrate Eid

Young patients on the children’s cardiac ward at Leeds Children’s Hospital had a special visitor to help them celebrate Eid last week

Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) invited Zulfi Karim, the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and president of the Council of Mosques for Bradford, along to meet staff, patients with congenital heart disease and their families on Ward 51. The patients and staff helped decorate the ward and took part in Eid-themed games and activities including a star-filled pinata.