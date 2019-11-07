Cancer death mum's memory kept alive at 12 fundraising nights in Leeds

David Beck, of Kirkstall said he was determined to keep former partner Charlotte Brett’s memory alive for her children after she died of lymphoma aged just 28 at St James’s Hospital in May 2017.

He set himself a target of staging 12 fundraising nights to raise cash for charities close to his and Miss Brett's hearts.

The first was a karaoke night at Queenswood Social Club in Leeds in April 2018.

David Beck with his children Lily and Leo.

Other fundraisers at the club included a boxing event, a Leeds Got Talent night, an auction night and various tribute acts.

The 12th and final fundraiser final night at the club was a gig last month featuring band Southern Flavor AKA Men of Motown.

Miss Brett was diagnosed with the form of cancer of the white blood cells just days after the birth of son Thomas in 2017.

Mr Beck, 38, who is dad of Miss Brett’s two older children Lily-May, seven, and five-year-old Leo, said: "With the kids being so young they are asking for their mum all the time.

"I can't bring Charlotte back but I could keep her memory alive by holding these fundraising nights.

"It has been tough organising 12 events, but I was never going to give up. One of the things I tell my kids is to never give up."

Mr Beck added: "I would like to thank everybody has contributed to making sure the 12 nights were such a success."

Mr Beck has presented cheques for £1,500 to Leukaemia Care, Macmillan and the Stroke Association.

He has also presented gift vouchers worth £720 and £300 worth of toys to the neo natal unit at St James's Hospital in Leeds.

He has also presented around £300 worth of toys and two ipads to ward 88 at St James's Hospital.