Cancer charity Candlelighters organises family fun day and dog walk in Ilkley

Children’s cancer charity Candlelighters is taking over the Riverside Gardens in Ilkley with a day of fun for all the family.

The day, on Sunday, June 23, will start at 10am with a sponsored dog walk down the River Wharfe. Walkers will then return to the gardens for funfair style games, a dog show, an informative dog training workshop, and a variety of stall holders including baked goods, jewellery, face painting and dog treats. Candlelighters supports those affected by childhood cancer - including 658 families in the Leeds area - by offering financial help as well as funding additional staff time on the wards, therapies, support groups and funding research. To sign up for the dog walk, go to bit.ly/2MVgP0X