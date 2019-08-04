Can you spot yourself in pictures from Leeds Pride?

Thousands lined the city centre streets in a pop of colour, music, extravagance and celebration for Leeds Pride.

It was the 14th Leeds Pride and the event has become the biggest tribute to LGBT+ life in Yorkshire.

A great view of the parade from the top of the buses passing through.

There were 55,000 visitors last year and this year even more were expected to attend.

Crowds cheered and clapped the 130 floats in this year’s parade as it made its way down Cookridge Street and on to The Headrow.

They were led by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, after the council had been asked to lead this year.

The invitation was in recognition of the work it has done to support LGBT+ equality in the city and its help in organising the event each year. Over 100 council employees took part walking alongside two open top buses and two access buses.

Sgt Roger Lord, and PC Oliver Wright of West Yorkshire Police.

There was glitter, balloons and singing and even the threat of a downpour didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

Fans of the festival continued to support the parade as it moved down Vicar Lane and past the Victoria Quarter, where the wedding of Ryan Clay and Ben Bagshaw was taking place in a ceremony conducted by the host of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction, Anna Wright.

It was a first wedding for the shopping complex.

She said: “I am delighted that I have had the privilege of marrying Ryan and Ben in today’s special ceremony. Your wedding is a day to remember but getting married on the same day as Leeds Pride is quite literally the icing on the (wedding) cake.”

Flying the flag for Leeds Pride.

Following the parade, the party continued well into the night and early hours at the city’s bars, pubs and clubs.