'Calling us terrorists is just awful' - Extinction Rebellion activists defend protests in Leeds

Extinction Rebellion activists have defended the disruption caused by their protests, saying that 'no other method has worked'.

Protester Annwen Thurlow (right), aged 16, with her friend Tait (left), aged 17.

The activists have blocked Victoria Bridge near Bridgewater Place for the fourth day, urging the government and Leeds Council to do more about climate change.

The protests are part of the group's 'summer uprising' campaign and roads have also been blocked in London, Cardiff, Glasgow and Bristol.

Despite the backlash from some people who live and work in Leeds, the protesters have defended the disruption and explained why they are protesting.

Thea Pilikian-Strachan, who lives in Leeds, is a supply teacher.

Thea Pilikian-Strachan (centre) protesting with two of her children, Marnie (left) and Blake (right).

Thea is protesting with her three children, who are excited for the march and 'die-in' on Briggate.

She respects the protesters in London who have been arrested but says that because of her children she will be following police instruction.

Thea said: "To be honest, although I'm very politicised, I was never really strong on the environment.

"But after I saw the protest in London on Waterloo Bridge, I started watching more David Attenborough programmes and I realised just how much time we are losing.

Protesters Anthony Whitehouse, aged 67, with Lesley Hawthorn, aged 58.

"I have children and I'm a teacher and it's so important for them. The children have got so engaged with the issue".

Thea's daughter Marnie, aged 10, said: "I care so much about the environment and I really want to fix what we've done because I think it's really bad.

"We wrote down on chalk - 'stop ruining the world, do you want us all to die?'.

"I watched a David Attenborough programme and got really upset because all the polar bears are dying.

One of the youngest protesters in Leeds.

"I don't want to die when I'm my mum's age because of climate change."

Anthony Whitehouse, aged 67, is a retired IT analyst from Dewsbury.

Anthony said he is willing to be arrested and even go to prison, as he has nothing to lose.

He said: "We don't have any choice but to protest, if you read the scientific literature you will realise there is some very serious stuff just down the tracks.

"I don't think young people should be getting arrested, but I absolutely would.

"I'm well established, I don't have anything to protect job or career-wise.

"I quite like it! I would actually get myself slung in the nick, rather than pay a fine.

"The only way to make real change is if a small number of people put their necks on the line and are committed enough to push the system hard. That will bring on board a lot more people.

"Extinction Rebellion have a philosophy of direct action to the point of arrest, but they're very supportive of people who get arrested and they are concerned that people don't jeopardise their lives.

"It is sad to be causing so much disruption, but it is necessary."

Annwen Thurlow, aged 16, is a sixth form student.

Annwen, who is off college on her summer holidays, has camped out on Victoria Bridge with her friends since Monday.

She said: "We want to capture as much attention as we can for our cause.

"It's also just great to keep the community feel going and waking up together is a really lovely thing.

"We haven't had too much trouble, the police have been really good at protecting us during the night and sorting out any people shouting as they come past.

"I think the disruption we're causing in the short term is nothing in comparison to the disastrous effects of climate breakdown in the future.

"We need disruption to make people pay attention as no other method has worked."

Lesley Hawthorn, aged 58, is an accountant from Huddersfield.

Lesley was protesting on her day off work, but had previously booked time off to protest in London.

She said: "A company that a friend of mine works for gave all the employees the day off, fully paid, for the Earth Strike.

"If we don't do something soon it will be too late. We'll get to that tipping point where whatever we do is not enough.

"All we need to do is cut back and try to stop living like we do at the moment.

"You don't need a car, you don't need to fly abroad five times a year like a lot of people do.

"The government just don't seem to be taking it seriously, they just stick their head in the sand and hope we will go away.

"Comparing us to terrorists is just awful, it's terrible. What happened to our right to peaceful protest?"

