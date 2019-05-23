Call for nominations as countdown begins to this year's Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards

Have your say

Help us salute the girls and boys whose stories are inspiring testament to the true spirit of Yorkshire.

That was the message today as the countdown began to this year's Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards.

Taking place for the 27th time, the Yorkshire Evening Post-backed awards ceremony is being held at Leeds United's Centenary Pavilion on Thursday, November 7.

Prizes will be given out in a total of eight categories, including Unsung Hero, Achievement in the Arts and Personality of the Year.

The awards, which are sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, have raised more than £1.25m over the years to support the county's young people.

And today, as the 2019 edition's launch event was held at ITV Yorkshire's studios in Leeds, YEP readers were urged to play their part in selecting the next crop of winners.

Awards chairman Peter McCormick said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who knows a young person who deserves an award.

"Nominating someone is very simple but we need your help to find the most deserving winners.”

The launch was attended by two of last year's award recipients, Maisie Catt and Cameron Osburn.

Maisie, from Mirfield, was recently picked for a national taekwondo squad despite losing both her legs after contracting meningitis and septicaemia as a baby.

Cameron, from Harrogate, has overcome the physical challenges of cerebral palsy to set up a football team for disabled youngsters.

Other winners last year included Leeds gymnastics star Nile Wilson and West End performer Amara Okereke, from Adel.

The closing date for award nominations is September 13, for further information visit the www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk website or ring Sonia Jones on 01423 530630. Nominees should be aged under 35 and from the Yorkshire area.

This year's category sponsors are Rudding Park, Nabarro McAllister, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, Barclays, Positive Tax Solutions LLP, The Wetherby Whaler Group, Leeds United and Walsh Taylor.