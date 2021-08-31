Butcher, baker and curtain maker: 10 jobs YEP readers started after leaving school in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post readers have revealed their first jobs in the world of work after leaving school.
The YEP asked our readers what their first jobs were straight out of school in Leeds.
Here are 10 of the top replies from Facebook.
Darren Sanderson: Butcher [at] Leeds Market.
Mickster Ell: In my day we had jobs whilst at school.
Mirella Walker: Office junior at Arnold Lavers.
Debbie Burns: Schofields Department Store in Leeds - loved it.
Alison Smith: Office junior in a busy office.
Maria Buckross: Tailoring. Worked at Jackson the tailors.
Sue Smith: Admin worker in children’s department.
Lesley Garside: Working in a curtain factory.
Karen Julie Callaghan: Super jet dry cleaners.
Anthony Mccall: Baker at Brays Bakery on Scott Hall Road.