Burrow Seven poised to make Wetherby hurdles debut this weekend - winnings could help MND charity

The five-year-old is owned by the Burrow Seven Racing Club, which was launched in November 2020 to raise money for former rugby league star Rob Burrow’s motor neurone disease Fight Back Fund.

Profits from the club are split equally between the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charities, with funds raised so far totalling more than £100,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Off and running: Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow and former team-mate Barrie McDermott were at Catterick to see Burrow Seven run for the first time last month. The gelding is due to race at Wetherby today. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

After a promising second in a Wetherby bumper earlier in the month, Burrow Seven was entered to run over obstacles for the first time at Doncaster last Friday but the dry conditions and subsequent good going precluded him from making the journey to South Yorkshire.

The William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Novices’ Hurdle, run over two miles and three and a half furlongs, could be his next port of call at the weekend if the ground proves acceptable.

“Burrow Seven is in great shape and ready to run,” O’Keeffe said.

“We’ll be monitoring the weather forecasts and ground closely and as long as the ground doesn’t get too lively for him, I think he’ll be running.

“I’d run him on good to soft, preferably not faster than that and I’d definitely run him on slower.

“There was loads of promise (in his last bumper run), we were really happy with that and he can keep improving.

“His schooling has been excellent and we think a step up in trip will really help him too.”