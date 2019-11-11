Burglaries soar in November and especially on Fridays, says new YouGov research

A poll of 4,000 UK adults found that the number of theft claims increased by more than a third in the last two months of the year, with November being when most burglaries are carried out.

The data also revealed that burglars seemed to choose Fridays to commit crimes more often than other days of the week.

Home theft hotspots

“As the nights draw in, we’re urging people to be vigilant when it comes to their personal safety, as well as the safety of their home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 41 per cent of Brits have been the victim of burglary, according to the research.

People living in London were the most likely to be victims of break-ins, followed by Carlisle and Manchester.

The top 20 home theft hotspots in the UK are:

London Carlisle Manchester Salisbury Chelmsford Slough Bolton Twickenham Halifax Dartford Birmingham Watford Oldham Wigan Bradford Wolverhampton Lancaster Croydon Cambridge NorthamptonMethods of breaking and entering

When it comes to how burglars are breaking and entering, a third broke down a door, almost a quarter smashed a window and a tenth gained access via a door or window which was accidentally left open, the research suggested.

Colin Butler, Head of Insurance at Co-op Insurance said, “Unfortunately, year on year, our claims data shows that darker nights lead to more burglaries.

“As the nights draw in, we’re urging people to be vigilant when it comes to their personal safety, as well as the safety of their home.”