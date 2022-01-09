Bundobust Indian street foods going vegan as part of new Leeds based partnership

The Gujarati street food icon, has announced an exciting partnership with plant-based meat producer, Meatless Farm – and it promises bold new meat-free horizons for 2022.

The companies have been developing an exclusive vegan menu for several months, using two pioneering meat substitutes to craft a unique selection of dishes.

The menu is available for a limited time only, making now the perfect opportunity to taste famous Bundo flavours in a whole new way.

Inspired by its Gujarati roots, the Bundobust offering has always been 100 percent vegetarian, with around two thirds of the menu completely plant-based. This partnership marks the restaurant’s first venture into meat substitutes, with Meatless Farm’s plant-based chicken and meatless mince allowing the Bundo team to explore more traditionally meat-focused Indian dishes.

"These specials are something we’ve been working on for months." explained Bundobust co-founder Mayur Patel "We experimented with a selection of meat substitutes, and Meatless Farm products lent themselves best to Indian food. Both Bundobust and Meatless Farm are Leeds born businesses focusing on meat-free offerings, so it made sense to work together on these new limited edition specials.”

Mayur continues “We’ve got a longstanding relationship with Ben Davy at Meatless Farm, and our chefs utilised his expertise on how best to cook with their products. This is a collaboration that enables our chefs to truly offer something new to our customers.”

Customers are being advised to look out for their Butter Chicken, a vegan spin on the creamy classic – only with one of Meatless Farm’s new products (chicken) as the centrepiece. Expect all the rich, tomatoey goodness of traditional butter chicken with plant-based kick of chilli and fenugreek.

Michael Hunter, UK Managing Director at Meatless Farm, explained how the partnership made sense allowing the company to offer a wider range of dishes.

“Meatless Farm and Bundobust have great synergy as passionate and creative Northern businesses with a meat-free focus." he said "It made perfect sense to collaborate with them to create their Indian street food vegan specials, allowing us to offer even more delicious plant-based options for customers across Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, this Veganuary and beyond.”

All dishes will be available individually, or as a Bundo Does Meat Combo for Two, available at Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester Piccadilly, and Bundobust Brewery for just £31.

Bundo is also welcoming in an exclusive alcohol-free beer, thanks to a collaboration with low and no specialists, Mash Gang.