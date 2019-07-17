Builders who refurbished a west Leeds community centre set to be VIP guests at launch

THE BUILDERS who refurbished a community centre which was ‘stuck in the 80s’ are to be special guests at the grand re-opening.

They are VIPs on the guest list when Swinnow Community Centre, which has undergone a makeover, opens again on Saturday 20 July.

Swinnow Community Centre, Swinnow Lane, Bramley

The centre, at Swinnow Lane, in Swinnow near Bramley, has been operating since 1982.

The building is owned by Leeds City Council but is run entirely by volunteers, offering classes, clubs and workshops for all ages.

Manager Yvonne Allan, also a volunteer, said everyone was delighted with the new look: “We wanted the workers and builders who have made the centre look so wonderful to be special guests at the re-opening. It was stuck in the 80s, since it first opened, but now looks fabulous with new ceilings and lights and has been decorated.

“We are for 0-90 years. We have all sorts of clubs including an elderly luncheon club each Friday which attracts up to 40 people.

“We also have a group for girls aged 11-14 who have done wonders painting our bins in rainbow colours and making improvements using their creativity. We have an open door policy for anyone who wants to come in. My philosophy is that a cup of tea can solve anything, Have a cuppa and find out what they need or want.

“We are run entirely by a small team of volunteers. We feel we help people who may be isolated or lonely.

She said that the centre has good support from Councillor Mark Harrison, who has helped secure the refurbishment funding.

The ribbon will be cut at 12 noon on 20 July by the manager of the nearby Swinnow Co-op store, who is supporting the community event. There will be refreshments and activities for all ages until 2pm.

More details about what is happening at Swinnow Community Centre at www.swinnowcommunitycentre.webs.com