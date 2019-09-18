Britain's Got Talent auditions arrive in Leeds this weekend - here's how you can sign up

Have your say

Britain's Got Talent auditions are stopping off in Leeds this weekend in a bid to find stars for the brand new series of the show.

Auditions will be held on Saturday at the Trinity Centre in the management suite, located at the silver doors next to Nandos.

They will run from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Who can audition?

Auditions are open to everyone, of all ages and all talents.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by their own legal parent or guardian and will not be allowed entry with an older friend.

You don't need to book in advance - just turn up prepared for your audition.

If you can't make the auditions, you can also apply online via video or WhatsApp. Visit: https://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent