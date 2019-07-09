Bramley brothers cycle Leeds to Liverpool and back for Manorlands Hospice

Two brothers have completed a gruelling challenge to cycle 258 miles in less than two days to raise money for the hospice that cared for their younger sibling.

Ben and Dylan Wilson, who are company directors at MPM in Bramley, were joined by work colleague John Dobbin and his friend Mark Brown on the ride from Leeds to Liverpool and back.

They were raising funds for Sue Ryder – Manorlands Hospice, which cared for Ben and Dylan’s brother Syd who died in February after a seven year battle with cancer.

The team completed the ride in 20 hours and 10 minutes, raising more than £6,000 for the charity.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/manorlandsmpm.