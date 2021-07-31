Bramley Baths reveals brand new inflatable with sessions throughout summer holidays cc Bramley Baths

The popular swimming centre has announced sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1.30pm to 2.15pm and 2.15pm to 3pm.

Both are separate bookable sessions.

Another session will also be held on Sundays from 1.45pm to 2.30pm.

Each session has 30 spaces and they are expected to fill fast.

In a post, the baths said: "Please note that the inflatable is only suitable for 8 - 14 years of age and have to be confident swimmers.

"Please give us a call on 01132560949 to book a space today!