Bramley Baths opens its doors to celebrate community businesses

Bramley Baths is opening its doors this weekend to help celebrate the role of community businesses.

The Grade II-Listed baths is just one of 7,800 community-led firms across England.

People are being encouraged to visit a community business near them and find out what they do as part of Community Business Weekend, which started on Thursday, May 16 and runs until Sunday.

The independent baths, on Broad Lane, is running its own event on Sunday, May 19 from noon to 2pm. People can join CEO Sue Stones for a chat over free coffee, tea and cake. The session offers an opportunity to speak to Sue about anything connected to the baths, as well as its future plans.

Ms Stones said: “Community Business Weekend is a great opportunity for people to discover why community business matters. Bramley Baths provides swimming lessons for around 1,000 children each week and is community-led by our inspirational board.

“We’d love people to come meet us for an informal chat over a cuppa and cake.”

The venue, which dates back to 1904, will also be running short tours around its building, providing an opportunity to learn a little about its rich history.

The baths building houses a swimming pool, public gym, steam room and space for community events, meetings and fitness classes.

The free tours will run between noon and 2pm and must be booked in advance on 0113 256 0949.

Visit communitybusinessweekend.org/about-community-business-weekend for more information about Community Business Weekend, which is run by Power to Change with the aim of encouraging people to visit a community business near them.