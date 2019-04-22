Bowls sessions for people with learning disabilities and autism at John Charles Centre for Sports in Leeds

People with a learning disability or autism can try bowls during sessions in Leeds.

The Leeds Stars project, organised by the People In Action charity, provides the opportunity for people to participate in regular, organised sports activities, with

pathways to the Special Olympics where participants can compete at regional and national competitions.

In partnership with Leeds Get Active and Leeds Indoor Bowls and District Club, Leeds Stars has hosted weeks of indoor bowls sessions open to anyone with a learning disability or autism.

The final two sessions take place tomorrow and on Tuesday April 30 at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton Grove between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Grace Purnell, Leeds Stars sports development officer, said: “This is new and exciting opportunity for people with a learning disability or autism to participate in sport.

"This is a great way for people to be active, learn new skills, make new friends and have the choice to compete in the Special Olympics.

"As a city it’s fantastic to be giving people with a learning disability or autism regular sporting opportunities”.

Booking is essential. Contact Grace Purnell on 0113 244 3729 or email gracepurnell@peopleinaction.org.uk