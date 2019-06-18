Boston Spa woman urges people to join Walk for Parkinson’s

A Boston Spa woman is calling for people to join her in the fight against Parkinson’s by taking part in a sponsored walk.

The Ripley Walk for Parkinson’s event on July 14 is one of 45 across the UK set to raise more than £600,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Nichi Macer, 54, has signed up to take part as she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s ten years ago. Because of her symptoms, simple daily tasks like hanging up clothes, washing her hair and writing can be a challenge.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. There are more than 40 symptoms, but the main ones include tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity.

Nichi now hopes that local people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels will join her on the day and raise awareness of the condition.

She said: “I will be walking alongside my husband Phillip and our two children, Ben and Oliver. I have also set myself a challenge to get 50 people to join me on the walk, each raising £50.

“Since my diagnosis, Parkinson’s UK has provided a great support for me, answering all my questions about the condition from day-to-day practical questions, to ensuring I receive any advice or financial support.

“Hopefully my ‘fifty for fifty’ challenge, will go towards smashing last year’s total and raise money for the charity, which supports all people affected by the condition in the UK.”

The event is family friendly and distances include 1.5, three or 10-mile routes through the stunning surroundings of Ripley Village near the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Registration is £12 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Visit bit.ly/2WVDe2Q, email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk or call 020 7963 3912 to sign up.