Boston Spa schoolchildren get kitted out thanks to Premier League initiative

Pupils from St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Boston Spa are shining bright in their new football kit, thanks to the Premier League Primary Stars scheme.

The school received an equipment pack stocked full of items, including 15 football strips, to help teachers offer a variety of active lessons across the curriculum.

The equipment pack was awarded to pupils after year six teacher Lisa Welburn successfully applied for this year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation. The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Miss Welburn, who has whole school teaching and learning responsibility at St Edward’s, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen by the Premier League Primary Stars. The new kit will have a great impact on increasing the number of participants in both our girls and boys football teams, and the children are really excited to have a high-quality and brand-new kit to wear when representing the school. As well as this, the kit will be used for our other sporting competitions we enter throughout the year. We look forward to working closely with Premier League Primary Stars again in the near future.”

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs have been extremely well-received in the past and will provide a very welcome boost as we approach the end of the school year.”