Boost for TV and film companies as media chiefs open new regional headquarters in Leeds

She knows more than most about what it takes to be a success in the world of film and television.

So when Kay Mellor gives her verdict on a creative project in her home city, it's time to sit up and listen.

The Pact opening event in Leeds. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Kay, the queen of British TV drama, was among the guests as the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact) opened its new regional headquarters in Leeds.

Pact, which is a trade association for the UK's independent television and film companies, has set up shop in Holbeck's Round Foundry Media Centre.

The opening of the office coincides with its launch of two accelerator programmes designed to stimulate the "growth and success rates" of independent producers outside London.

And Kay, the woman behind acclaimed programmes such as Band of Gold, Fat Friends and The Syndicate, has hailed Pact's arrival as another feather in the cap for Leeds following Channel 4's decision to make the city the home of its new national headquarters.

Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan is interviewed at the Pact opening event. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Speaking at the office's opening bash, the Leeds-born writer and boss of Rollem Productions said: "It’s vitally important for Pact to have representation outside of London and I’m thrilled that their regional HQ is launching here in Leeds.

"Once again, it’s a validation that Leeds is a significant city in the world of media.

"Pact's new HQ will be an essential facility for independent production companies here in the North, and I’m confident that their expertise and new accelerator programmes are exactly what we need to thrive."

Other guests at last night's opening event included Channel 4 director of programmes Ian Katz and Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan.

Pact chief executive John McVay said: "Fully funded by Pact, our new office in Leeds marks a long term investment with the aim of helping all our members across the UK to grow their businesses and succeed in the UK and international markets."

The number of TV production projects happening outside London is set to increase significantly when Channel 4 makes its move to Leeds.

The broadcaster is expected to take up residence in the city centre's redeveloped Majestic building in the second half of 2020, although some staff could relocate to leased offices in Grace Street's West Gate site later this year.