Blind puppy found wandering streets alone now looking for forever home in Leeds

A partially-blind puppy found wandering the streets alone is now looking for his forever home in Leeds.

Snoopy, a Dachshund crossbreed who has limited sight and hearing, was found as a stray.

Amanda Sands, who is the manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said it "must have been terrifying" for him to fend for himself.

He's been waiting for a new home for over a month but in the meantime has been living with a Dogs Trust Leeds foster carer - and he's already made firm friends with their Great Dane cross.

Snoopy loves other animals and needs to be re-homed with a family who already have a dog.

Amanda said: “Snoopy is a gorgeous boy and it’s heart breaking that he was found as a stray.

"He has limited hearing and vision, so to be left alone to fend for himself must have been terrifying.

“He is fantastic but he needs a home with another dog as he loves nothing more than having fun with his canine companions.

"He has quite a boisterous, rough and tumble play style at the moment and although understandably people have fallen for him, we haven’t yet found his perfect match when it comes to a canine companion he can share his home with.”

Snoopy has had a lot of interest but needs a home with owners who would enjoy training him.

He can live with older children.

If you think Snoopy could be the canine companion you are looking for, please call the rehoming centre on 0113 532 4335, visit the centre on York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL

Find out more on the Dogs Trust Leeds website.