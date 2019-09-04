Bill revealed for The Good Old Days shows at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Have your say

The bill has been revealed for The Good Old Days at City Varieties Music Hall this autumn.

TV favourite Sherrie Hewson and magician Pete Firman, will top the bill on the Swan Street stage this September.

Sherrie Hewson.

Actor, presenter, broadcaster, television personality and novelist, Hewson is best known for her roles in the ITV soaps Coronation Street, Crossroads and Emmerdale.

READ MORE: 63 photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

She more recently starred as Joyce Temple-Savage in the ITV sitcom Benidorm and in the stage adaptation Benidorm Live. She is also a panellist on lunchtime chat show Loose Women.

Pete Firman is a magician, comedian and television presenter. He has appeared in magic shows across all TV channels, including BBC One’s The Magicians.

The autumn season is as follows:

Pete Firman.

Friday September 20, and Saturday September 21

Sherrie Hewson headlines the opening weekend alongside guest Chairman Richard Gauntlett. Joining them will be vocalist Andrew Robley, multi-instrumentalist Leo Shavers, vocalist Linda Watts, and Diablo Virtuoso Donald Grant.

Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28

Magician and TV personality, Pete Firman tops the bill. The show will be presented by special guest Chairman Mark Walsh. Also appearing are juggler/plate-spinner Andrew Van Buren, vocalists Peter Johnand Julia Sutton, and Leeds’ own aerialist Madam Langoustine.

Each show features the City Varieties Orchestra under the masterful direction of David Smith.

The Good Old Days was a BBC television light entertainment programme produced by Barney Colehan which ran from 1953 to 1983.

Filmed at The Varieties, the show recreated an authentic atmosphere of the Victorian–Edwardian music hall with songs and sketches of the era performed by present-day performers in the style of the original artistes.

Compered by Leonard Sachs, the show featured more than 2,000 performers over the course of its run, including Les Dawson, Barbara Windsor, Bruce Forsyth, Eartha Kitt, John Inman, Ken Dodd and Barry Cryer. The original series has recently enjoyed a re-run on BBC4.

* Book online at cityvarietiesmusichall.co.uk or call box office on (0113) 2430808