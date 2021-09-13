Biker killed in Oxenhope collision named as NHS worker, 37, based at Airedale Hospital

Oliver Tindall was a motorcycling enthusiast

Oliver Tindall, 37, who lived in Keighley and was originally from the Wakefield area, died when his black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was in collision with a white VW Polo close to the Wagon and Horses Inn on Hebden Bridge Road, at 7:55pm last Tuesday evening.

He was also known as Oliver Lloyd and his family have paid tribute to him: “Oly exhibited his care and compassion for people daily, through his NHS work in the community as an assistant practitioner at Airedale General Hospital, Keighley.

“He was a keen motorcyclist and spent weekends away working for BMW and Kawasaki.

“In his 37 years, Oly achieved more than most people do in a lifetime. He deeply touched the hearts of anyone who met him; was highly valued by all who knew him and he dedicated his life to improving the lives of others around him.”