Biker killed in Oxenhope collision named as NHS worker, 37, based at Airedale Hospital
Police have named the 37-year-old biker killed in a collision in the village of Oxenhope last week.
Oliver Tindall, 37, who lived in Keighley and was originally from the Wakefield area, died when his black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was in collision with a white VW Polo close to the Wagon and Horses Inn on Hebden Bridge Road, at 7:55pm last Tuesday evening.
He was also known as Oliver Lloyd and his family have paid tribute to him: “Oly exhibited his care and compassion for people daily, through his NHS work in the community as an assistant practitioner at Airedale General Hospital, Keighley.
“He was a keen motorcyclist and spent weekends away working for BMW and Kawasaki.
“In his 37 years, Oly achieved more than most people do in a lifetime. He deeply touched the hearts of anyone who met him; was highly valued by all who knew him and he dedicated his life to improving the lives of others around him.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have video footage or any further information is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1520 of 7th September 2021.