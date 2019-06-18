Biggest street food competition in the world sponsored by Hellmann's Mayonnaise set to hit Leeds this month

Have your say

The biggest street food competition in the world is set to hit Leeds later this month.

The Northern heats for the British Street Food Awards are set to take place at the Leeds Dock this month from 29th – 30th June.

The event takes place later this month.

The event is celebrating the tenth year since the first awards took place.

Heats are taking place around the country including Derby and Portsmouth.

One of the contestants at the festival are Shoot The Bull, a Hull based street caterer.

Infamous for their award-winning steaks, poutine and other meaty treats, they pride themselves on supporting great local suppliers, high welfare meat and responsibly sourced ingredients.

The final of the 2019 British Street Food Awards are in London between September 13-15.

The winners in London will go on to represent Britain in the 2019 European Street Food Awards.

The first 100 people through the door of the event will receive a free Hellmann's goodie bag.