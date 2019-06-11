Biggest Father's Day party in the UK to be held in Leeds

A group of fathers are holding the country's biggest Father's Day party in Leeds this weekend.

Leeds Dads, a group founded to support fathers trying to spend more time with their children, are putting on a huge party in the city centre on Sunday.

Dadtastic Day takes place on June 16 at Leeds City Museum and will feature theatre, music, crafts and even a baby rave to get fathers and children bonding.

One the cards for the party is a carnival headpieces class led by Leeds West Indian Collective, face painting, a chance to meet your favourite fairy tale characters with Leeds Childrens Theatre and a class where children can create their own board game.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for children and families, said: "This is a great opportunity for families to join together in the city centre, have fun and be creative.

"Leeds Dads is one of our Child Friendly Leeds ambassador organisations and they do important work in supporting fathers (in particular) to actively engage with their children, and to build strong and lasting relationships.

"The event has proved popular in the past and I am delighted that Leeds City Museum has agreed to host it again and support it alongside Child Friendly Leeds and Leeds Inspired."

Leeds Dads is a charity which hosts playgroups and social events to connect fathers with their children in Leeds, and meets once a month at The Tetley Arts Centre.

For more information visit their website here.