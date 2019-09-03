Bidfood Yorkshire feeds hungry children during school holidays

Yorkshire foodservice provider Bidfood has been helping hungry children during the summer holidays.

The firm rolled out its Action Against Holiday Hunger campaign at its Wakefield depot. It worked in partnership with FareShare Yorkshire to donate a variety of surplus stock to more than 50 projects in the region.

Matthew Tracey, one of Bidfood’s food development chefs, also went along to one of the projects at the South Leeds Youth Hub. There, he cooked up delicious and nutritious meals to feed the children, while also providing families with helpful advice on how to cook on a budget and make food go further.

Matthew said: “It breaks my heart to know that there are so many children in our local communities that go hungry during the summer holiday, so when I learnt that Bidfood was organising this campaign. I jumped at the chance to personally help support these families. It has been great to work with our Wakefield depot and FareShare Yorkshire, to know that together we have supported more than 50 projects, and as a result, fed hundreds of young children across Yorkshire.”

Amy Smith, a volunteer at DAZL Yorkshire, said: “It was fantastic to have Matt’s kind support at our Healthy Holiday Camp this summer. During his time with us, he made an variety of delicious dishes that fed more than 40 young people and 10 staff during the day – plus he did it all without a working oven. Thank you very much Matt and Bidfood for all your support, we really appreciate it.”

FareShare is the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste, by re distributing stock to frontline charity projects around the country. This summer, FareShare has been donating to holiday provision projects to help support hungry children.