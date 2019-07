People have enjoyed an appetite for dainty cakes and chocolates for a century. And these photos showcase how the brand has evolved over the years. Is this the Bettys you remember? READ MORE: 26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it's a great place to live

1. 1970s The Queen and Prince Philip in the Royal procession as it passes Bettys in the 1970s. Bettys other Buy a Photo

2. 1920s Bettys on Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate. Bettys other Buy a Photo

3. 1930s Bettys on Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate. Bettys other Buy a Photo

4. 1930s Bettys on Commercial Street in Leeds. Bettys other Buy a Photo

View more