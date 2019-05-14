Behind the building of Maggie’s Yorkshire by Sir Robert McAlpine

As the opening of Yorkshire’s first Maggie’s Centre nears, we take a look at those behind the ground‐breaking project:

Behind the extraordinary timber structure of Maggie’s Yorkshire is Sir Robert McAlpine, a family‐owned building company and longstanding friend of Maggie’s Centres.

The Leeds site will be the fourth Maggie’s Centre constructed by the company, having worked on the centres in St Bart’s, Swansea and Manchester, yet each build remains unfalteringly unique.

Designed by visionary architect Heatherwick Studio, Maggie’s Yorkshire pushes the boundaries of what is possible and challenges conventions in construction, but it is this architectural complexity that drives Sir Robert McAlpine.

As a team that is committed to engineering excellence, the build has provided an opportunity for the company to innovate and explore using new materials and techniques.

However, at the forefront of the projects are the people; those that design and build the sites, those who work within them and most importantly, the people who will use the buildings.

For Project Manager Tom Roberts, this build had personal importance, as he lost his grandmother to bowel cancer in 2004.

He said: “As a family business, we care about the communities we work in and we care about what Maggie’s does, so these projects have a real power for us.”

If you would like to be a part of #BringingMaggiestoYorkshire, it is not too late to Buy a Brick. Head over to www.maggiesyorkshirebuyabrick.com or send a cheque payable to ‘Maggie’s Centres’ to Maggie’s, The Gatehouse, Western Infirmary, 10 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6PA.