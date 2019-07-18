Beer festival at historic Leeds pub Whitelock’s celebrates brews from the south west

Beers lovers in Leeds will be raising a glass to the best of brews from the UK's south west this month.

Whitelock’s Ale House and The Turk’s Head are staging their fifth annual beer festival which this year focuses on brews from Bristol to Bath and Cheltenham to Cornwall.

The festival is being held from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 at Turk's Head Yard just off Briggate.

With 28 beers pouring at any given time through the festival, revellers will find nine cask and five keg at Whitelock’s, and 11 keg and two cask at Turk’s Head.

Organisers says there will be a mammoth 50 different beers to get through between Thursday and Sunday - and when they’re gone, they’re gone!

The opening times are Thursday (11am-12am); Friday (11am-1am); Saturday (11am-1am); and Sunday (11am-11pm)

A Festival spokesman said: "Nip straight to the Yard’s Info Station when the festival opens up (from 11am, Thursday through Sunday) to get into the festival spirit.

"For £5, you’ll get yourself a Festival glass, a programme, and a half of any beer. Bargain! Then head to the bar to sample some of the 50 different and delicious South West-inspired brews on offer."

The festival will be offering up very special, incredibly rare brews from some of the biggest names in UK beer right now. These include Verdant to Deya to Left Handed Giant. And that is alongside upcoming brewers Stannary and New Lion, offering up beers that are rarely seen in this part of the country.

Yonder Brewing & Blending’s wild and foraged beers will bring definite summer vibes. From Wells in Somerset, Yonder’s witbier features summer honey and foraged meadow flowers, their Belgian pale features Somerset lavender, their Saison is flavoured with the coconutty scent of gorse, and their lager? Dandelions and nettles.

Deya Brewing only brew a cask once a year, so this is an amazing opportunity to try their hard-to-get Put the Kettle On! Wiper and True will be putting their Milk Shake stout into cask especially for the festival, and Mills Brewing’s highly sought-after, naturally fermented beers will be available in sharing bottles.

There will be a festival-themed menu of food in the Yard, some specials, and some soon-to-be-announced pop-up foodies on site too.